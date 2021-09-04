Patricia L. Dole was born Feb. 12, 1930, to Arthur and Zelma Dole. She joined sisters Armeda and Wilma. Later Bill was added to the family. She went to school in Pullman and then Colfax when her family moved between Garfield and Palouse. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class.
Pat received her degree in sociology from Whitworth in Spokane in 1952 and then joined the Women’s Army Corps, where she advanced to first lieutenant. She was honorably discharged from active duty in 1955. Pat next earned her master’s degree from the University of Denver.
Her career began as a social case worker for the Department of Public Health in Ellensburg, Wash. From there she worked as a case worker aide at a veterans hospital in Fort Lyons, Colo.; a psychiatric social worker in the Tulsa Psychiatric Clinic in Oklahoma; in private practice; and as a psychiatric social worker for Tulsa Community Mental Health and Eastern State Hospital. In 1973 until 1993, she worked for the Department of Mental Health, Community Health Division in Ardmore, Okla. At times she was a private instructor for Oklahoma School of Social Work.
Patricia was passionate about her career and helping people, but also enjoyed opera, theater and acting; painting with water colors; creative needlework with crewel, embroidery and beading; collecting coins; staying abreast of current events; reading and learning. She held memberships in the Presbyterian Church, Oklahoma Health and Welfare Association Board of Directors, Taskforce for Area Aging Agency, and the National Association of Social Workers. She donated time and money to several charities. She was a successful, independent, single woman when women were not in the professional workforce.
While growing up, we cousins didn’t get to see our Aunt Pat very often, but when she visited or we visited her, it was special. She sent us birthday gifts and made us feel she was proud we were family. She made beautifully beaded Christmas stockings that continue to be used and treasured. She did not “mince” words, but said what she believed or felt we should know.
Miss Dole moved to Pullman in the late 1990s to be nearer her family. She came to Moscow’s Fairview Village in 2007.
On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Patricia passed away at Good Samaritan’s Care Center. She is survived by her sister Armeda Hayer; sister-in-law Marion Dole; four nephews: Jerry Peterson (Diane), Erick Peterson (Karen), Warren Dole (Tana), and Michael Dole (Vickie); and four nieces, Karen Adams (Richard), Patti Gold, Linda Olson, and Carmen Kirby (Tom). She has numerous great- and great-great-nephews and nieces. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Zelma Dole; by her sister, Wilma Peterson, and brother-in-law Warren Peterson; brother-in-law Laurence Hayer; and brother Bill Dole.
A graveside memorial is planned for Patricia L. Dole at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Colfax cemetery with the United States Army Honor Guard participating. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Whitworth College, Spokane, Washington; the Presbyterian Church; or Good Samaritan Society, Moscow Village, Moscow, ID.
