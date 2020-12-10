Patricia Louise Jenness passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her Missoula, Mont., home surrounded by family. She was born to Abner and Marie Brownell in Woodland, Calif., on March 17, 1938.
Pat attended Woodland Grammar School, C.E. Dingle Elementary School and graduated from Woodland High School in 1956.
Pat met Ben Jenness in high school and became high school sweethearts. Ben and Pat were married in Moscow, Aug. 10, 1956.
Pat’s primary role was raising their four children. She was active in her community, as well as the Episcopal Church.
Pat was preceded in death by Ben and her son, Phil.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathi Jacobson (Sam) and Deanna Jenness (Lesa Homer); son David Jenness (Janet); five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Details regarding a Zoom memorial service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Partners in Home Care of Missoula.