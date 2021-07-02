Patricia Lee Cole, of Moscow, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home. She was 94.
Pat was born Dec. 18, 1926, in Bonners Ferry to John and Mary (Maloney) Samul. She grew up and attended school in Bonners Ferry, graduating high school at Sandpoint. Pat worked at Farragut Naval Base in the mess hall, then as a switchboard operator in Pullman and as a secretary at Mason Ermine.
She married Robert “Bob” Cole in Coeur d’Alene on Valentine’s Day 1964. They made their home in Moscow where Pat was a homemaker and raised her daughters. Pat enjoyed sewing, drawing, camping, fishing, cooking, oil painting, crocheting and knitting.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in May 2009; a son-in-law, Kevin Strother; a brother and four sisters.
Surviving are her daughters, Denice (Steve) Davis, of Moscow, and Robbi Strother, in Godwin, N.C.; three grandchildren, Dannielle Davis, of Pullman, Mac (Ashley) Davis, in Vancouver, and Aaron (Jillian) Strother, in Fayetteville, N.C.; along with seven great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Moscow Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Latah County Fair Grounds.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.