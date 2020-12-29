Patricia Lee (Myers) Hart, 75, was known to her friends and family as Pat or Tricia. On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Tricia passed away at Avalon Care Center in Pullman.
Tricia was born premature July 6, 1945, in Bremerton, Wash., the seventh of eight children born to Osborne and Inez Myers. Tricia grew up in the Portland area where she completed high school, worked on the assembly line and met lifelong friend Larry Senn.
Tricia’s sense of adventure lead her to hold positions with Washington State University within the Department of Horticulture at both the Pullman and Vancouver campuses. Tricia ended her working career with U.S. Bank with more than 10 years of service within the underwriting department.
Tricia had a creative spirit and could often be found immersed in a new projects. Tricia was outspoken and strong-willed and said what was on her mind. Tricia had a love for simplicity and enjoyed a good meal, the company of animals and a day at home.
Tricia was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bruce J. Myers and her dog, Buddy.
Tricia is survived by her siblings, Phyllis Mitchell, Barbara Barnes, Herb (Miriam) Myers, Darwin (Sherry) Myers, Dave (Betti) Myers and Terri Bryan. She is also survived by daughter Tracie Boring, granddaughter Natalie Boring, and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.