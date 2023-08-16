Patricia Lou (Dahl) Cass, longtime Moscow resident, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, with her children by her side. She was 74.

Patricia “Patty” was born Sept. 18, 1948, in Moscow to Raymond and Barbara Dahl. She joined her older sister Paulette “Pauly” and later on her brother, Denis. As a young girl, the family moved to LaCrosse, and lived on a farm. The family moved back to Moscow for the start of Patty’s junior year at Moscow High School. She graduated in 1966.

After high school, Patty obtained her Cosmetology Degree and worked in several local beauty parlors. In 1968, she married Theodore “Ted” Cass and they had two children, Brian and Jennifer. After their divorce, Patty worked for a short time at the Moscow Kentucky Fried Chicken before getting hired with the University of Idaho in the Housing Department.

