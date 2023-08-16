Patricia Lou (Dahl) Cass, longtime Moscow resident, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, with her children by her side. She was 74.
Patricia “Patty” was born Sept. 18, 1948, in Moscow to Raymond and Barbara Dahl. She joined her older sister Paulette “Pauly” and later on her brother, Denis. As a young girl, the family moved to LaCrosse, and lived on a farm. The family moved back to Moscow for the start of Patty’s junior year at Moscow High School. She graduated in 1966.
After high school, Patty obtained her Cosmetology Degree and worked in several local beauty parlors. In 1968, she married Theodore “Ted” Cass and they had two children, Brian and Jennifer. After their divorce, Patty worked for a short time at the Moscow Kentucky Fried Chicken before getting hired with the University of Idaho in the Housing Department.
Patty enjoyed the outdoors and liked to go camping, bike riding and inner tube floating on the river with family and friends.
Patty retired from the U of I after working there for over 30 years. After retirement, Patty volunteered at The Hope Center, sorting and pricing donations. Patty spent as much time as possible with her grandchildren and would attend their football games and wrestling matches. Health issues forced her to slow down and after a series of strokes, she spent her remaining years at the Glenn Haven Adult Foster Care home in Pullman.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Shawn) of Portland, Ore., and Jennifer (Sergio) of Moscow; four grandchildren: Anthony, Elizabeth, David and Matthew; her mother, Barbara Means, sister Pauly Waldron and sister-in-law, Dayle Dahl, all of Moscow; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Patty’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. Patty’s ashes will be spread over the rolling hills in LaCrosse on what would have been her 75th birthday.
Shorts Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.