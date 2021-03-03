Patricia Ryan

Patricia Louise Ryan, 84, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Patricia was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Glasgow, Mont., to Joseph Alfred and Maurita Merle Meunier. She grew up in Wolf Creek and worked in her parents’ restaurant, Frenchys. She graduated from Helena High School, where she was Queen of the Vigilante Parade.
Pat married Clarence “Bud” Ryan Jr. on May 1, 1954, in Helena. They traveled all over the world together before settling down in Pullman. Pat worked at Washington State University in the Student Services Department. She delighted in sharing stories about the students and she loved spending time with them. All the while she raised her family. Pat enjoyed ice skating, traveling and spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Jan Marie Thrall and Jamie Arlette Ryan; her granddaughters, Haleigh Ryan Thrall (Duran Caferro) and Kymberly Ryan Batey (Kyle); her great-grandchildren, Carmen Bud Ryan Caferro, Kamryn Louise Ryan Batey, Alina Maureen Espino, Duran “Buster” Caferro, and many adopted great-grandchildren she loved as her own; her brother, Al “Bunky” Meunier (Tara); many beloved nieces and nephews; and her dog, Ruckus. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; her sons, Joe Pat Ryan and Steven Ryan; her sister, Rieta Ryan; and her parents. Our apologies to anyone not listed here. Pat played a major role in the lives of many family and community members and was a pillar of guidance, generosity and love for so many.
A public service will be planned for a later date and Patricia will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent to the Whitman County Humane Society, P.O. Box 453, Pullman, WA 99163, or online at the WCHS using the donation button and entering In Memory of Patricia Louise Ryan in the field marked “Special Instruction or Destinations.” Please share online condolences at www.kimballfh.com.