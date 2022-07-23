A celebration of life for Patricia Scott will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Pat, a longtime resident of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. She was residing at Good Samaritan’s at the time of her death. The family appreciates the kind staff who cared for her in the last years of her life.
Pat and her husband, Don Scott, were involved members of the Moscow community. She was a member of many local service groups, including the League of Women Voters and Sojourners International. She was also an active leader in the Democratic Party of Latah County. She and her husband, Don, enjoyed Lions Club activities and were involved in various dance groups, including Moscow Palouse Dancers. Pat was also a member of several bridge groups and reading groups.
Pat retired from her position as the Office Coordinator for the Wild Land Recreation Department in the College of Forestry, at the University of Idaho in 1990. Her husband, Don, passed away in 2006. She is survived by her sons, Bob (Barbara), George (Lynn) and Tom; her daughter, Mary; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Don, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline; brother, Frank; and son-in-law Dave.
Please join her family and friends in remembering her and celebrating her life.