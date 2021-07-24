Patrick Lee Parsons, 78, of Liberty Hill, Texas, passed peacefully Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Patrick was born Dec. 29, 1942, in Deary to Patrick Joseph Parsons and Anna L. Parsons. He also lived in Moscow, Portland, Ore., and Liberty Hill, Texas.
He spent his working days as a police officer in Moscow and as an assistant director of security at Portland State University.
He was a wonderful man who enjoyed gardening, classic cars and traveling to new casinos and resorts. He also enjoyed being a member of the Lions Club.
He is survived by his spouse, Jennifer Parsons; his children, Anthony Parsons, Jenifer Platt, and Jeff Wright; seven grandchildren, Joseph Mileson, Michael Parsons, Skylar Parsons, Jacob Wright, Ryan Wright, Kanin Hollibaugh and Mary Kate Wright.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Anna Parsons, and his son, Joseph Parsons.
There will be a graveside service in Deary. Service date and times pending.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local Animal Shelter of your choice.