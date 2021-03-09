Paul Abbott, 71, of Troy, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. April 24, 2021, at the Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St. Troy.
