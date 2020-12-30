Paul F. Lande, originally of Moscow, passed away in his home in Camden, Del., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Paul was 73 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jeannie George Lande; his four kids, Lisa (and Steve) Tarnowski, and their three sons, Steven, Kevin and Austin, Paul Lande Jr., Adria Lande and Kaitlyn Lande. Paul is also survived by his three brothers, Terry (Claudia) Lande, of Bainbridge Island, Wash., Brian (Becki) Lande, of Pullman, and Jeff Lande, of Colton; sister Cheri (Carl) Landrum, of Colton; and many neices and nephews. Paul also had two stepdaughters with Jeannie: Monica and Jessica, and their five children, Madison, Meaghan, Evin, Kayla and Keira.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Barbara Lande, of Moscow; his brothers, David Lande (Marilyn), of Raymore, Mo., and Leslie Lande Jr. (Carolyn), of Brooklyn, Wash.
There will be a memorial held March 18 in Camden, Del., provided it is safe to travel and gather.