Paul Henry Abbott, of Troy, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane after an 11-year battle with cancer. Paul was the beloved husband of Debbie Abbott and father of Sarahbeth and Bill Abbott.
Paul was born July 13, 1949, in Lewiston, the fifth of seven sons born to James Vernon Abbott and Virginia Belle Henry. In his early years, Paul and his six brothers grew up in Clarkston where his parents had fruit orchards. When the boys were not in school, they had room to ride their bicycles, play in the dirt and climb trees.
When Paul was 6 years old, his father passed away. His mother later married Bill Yockey, of Troy. At that time, Paul, along with his six brothers, moved from Clarkston to the Troy area. The blended family included two stepbrothers and a half-brother, and all 10 boys were raised on the family farm on Driscoll Ridge outside of Troy. It was there Paul developed a strong work ethic, learned how to operate and repair just about anything mechanical on the farm and acquired a lifelong affinity for horses.
Paul attended Troy High School and after graduation enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany where he became adept at driving military vehicles, including large trucks and wreckers. In 1977, Paul met and married Betty Jean Fisher, and the couple had two children, Sarahbeth and Bill Abbott. The marriage ended in divorce. In 1999, Paul met Debbie Gulliksen at cow camp around the bonfire; he won her heart by asking, “How would you like to be my next ex-wife?” The couple married in 2005.
Paul spent his career working in the logging industries and preferred owning and operating his own truck. He would often quip, “I’m the president and CEO of my own company.” Then he would hastily add, “I also drive the truck and do all the repairs because I’m the only employee.” Paul was highly admired by many friends and co-workers. On numerous occasions in the past, family members had been told that Paul was a living legend in the local logging communities and known as Fonzy or Fonz.
From the time he was a child, Paul had a strong bond with and understanding of horses. If he was not working, there was nothing he would rather be doing than riding a horse. Whether rounding up cattle or packing in horseback to some of the most remote wilderness areas in the Northwest, Paul loved the solitude of the mountains. As he would say, there is nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse. Many said of Paul that he was one of the last real cowboys. Paul also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Paul was renowned for the entertaining stories he told to family and friends when gathered around a camp fire, often leaving them in stitches.
Paul is survived by his wife, Debbie, and children Bill (Andrea) Abbott, of Troy, and Sarahbeth (Brett Bennett) Abbott, of Troy. He is also survived by stepchildren Shelby Ochoa, of Lewiston, and Sheri Fisk, of Lewiston; grandchildren Hiram and Emma Abbott (Bill and Andrea Abbott), Eva Antell and Jaden Jensen (Shelby Ochoa), Caleb Fisk (Sheri Fisk), Brianna and Bryson Bennett (Sarahbeth and Brett Bennett); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, two of Paul’s brothers, Terry and Lee Abbott, preceded him in death. He is survived by brothers Joe (Kris) Abbott, of Bellingham, Pete (Julie) Abbott, of Port Orchard, Dave (Kathy) Abbott, of Clarkston, Bob (Barb) Abbott, of Costa Mesa, Calif., Clay (Connie) Yockey, of Troy, Larry (Kris) Yockey, of Elk River, and Joe Yockey, of Elk River.
While Paul no longer is with us, cherished memories of him will remain forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. At Paul’s request, his ashes will be scattered in the mountains where he loved to be. A remembrance and celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date.
