Paul J. Raspone, 92, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman, following a short illness. Paul was born April 5, 1930, in Lewiston to Mike and Theresa (Greco) Raspone. He grew up in Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948.
Paul joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for two years. Following his honorable discharge, Paul returned to the Lewiston valley and went to work at the Potlatch Mill. Paul married Faye Aue in 1972. Following 35 years with Potlatch, Paul retired. He enjoyed fishing and watching Vandal football. When you got to know Paul, you realized what a sharp sense of humor he had. Though he could be gruff at times he always had good intentions and liked people.
He is survived by his wife, Faye, of Pullman; his stepson Kip Prahinski, of Pullman; two brothers, Mike and Joe Raspone and his sister Angie Hewett, all of Lewiston; and his nephew Melvin Elben, of Post Falls, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and a sister.
A family graveside service will be held at the Pullman Cemetery, 350 Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhome.com.