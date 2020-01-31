Paul Jerome Anders, 58, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, at Univeristy of Washington Medical Center from complications of the flu. He was never awake or in discomfort during his time in the hospital. He was surrounded by his family when he passed.
Paul was born Nov. 22, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Patricia and Ronald Anders. He had an older brother by 16 months and a sister three years younger. His mother, a violin teacher, taught her children to play at a young age, and his father had a deep appreciation of music. He was introduced to the mandolin by his mother’s father, an energetic and nature-loving man of Polish descent, who was a large influence and support in Paul’s life.
Paul grew up spending every summer at the family lake house, which instilled in him a love of water and the outdoors. He played with fellow lake kids and as a teen took memorable camping trips with his brother and high school pals. He spoke fondly of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wilderness and discovering new landscape while backpacking the Canadian Rockies. After not finding his stride in the first couple years of college, Paul took a field limnology class midway through that opened his eyes to the fact that he could be doing what he loved outside, on the water, for school and even a career! He was stoked.
After earning a B.S. in Natural Science, Paul started his graduate work in South Dakota, where he played in country swing bands and enjoyed the culture and extreme climate. In 1988, he worked in Lewiston on the Snake River and played music in Idaho’s small town bluegrass festivals and bars — which is where he met lifelong friends and bandmates, including, one fateful evening, a Washington State Univerity veterinary student named Janet. Paul was playing at Eleanor’s Pub in Uniontown, and she knew he was the one when she asked him where he grew up and he said, “I haven’t yet.” He proposed three months later. They shared a love of music from the start, enjoying playing and performing Celtic tunes together.
Janet finished vet school while Paul finished his Master’s in Biology at Eastern Washington University and worked for Idaho Fish and Game and the Kootenai Tribe in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. Janet and Paul were married in the summer of 1990 in Port Townsend, Wash., and then lived and worked in tiny towns along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, where their first daughter was born. The next year they moved back to Bonners Ferry, had their second daughter, and in 1996, moved to and permanently settled in Moscow, where their son was born a year later.
At the University of Idaho in the early 2000s, Paul earned his Ph.D. in Natural Resources, studying genetics and conservation of White Sturgeon and also working as the first scientist jointly appointed by the UI Aquaculture Research Institute and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. He had a strong belief and investment in the interconnected nature of conservation science and worked on many multidisciplinary river restoration projects throughout the Northwest and BC. He thrived at conferences, interacting with fellow scientists from all over the world, and enjoyed writing collaborative research articles as a principal scientist in a private consulting company.
Paul so valued providing for and spending time with his family, and his kids had a wonderful childhood growing up at a house out on Moscow Mountain; later they enjoyed their parents’ house adjacent to the arboretum in town, where great music always blasted from the stereo. The family enjoyed many jam sessions, big and small, with friends and community members, and Paul was always eager to make his kids a part of his experiences and community.
Paul was embedded in the heart of Moscow’s music scene, playing in multiple bands at any given time, with styles ranging from folk and bluegrass to reggae, Afrobeat and Brazilian. He had extremely intuitive musicality, only ever playing by ear and switching several instruments within a single song, including mandolin, fiddle, banjo, guitar, harmonica, hammer dulcimer and various objects of percussion, including, as a friend put it, “even just his wedding band and a whiskey glass.” He often jumped up to provide spontaneous accompaniment at performances and played on many friends’ recordings, supporting and inspiring musicians of all ages.
Paul loved being at Kootenay Lake, in BC, and spent a lot of time at lakes and rivers closer to home, swimming, kayaking and hanging out on the beach in his beach chair. He also loved hiking, tennis, Volkswagen vans, quoting Spongebob, visiting Wisconsin every summer and the West Coast often, eating spicy and pickled things, and just being around his wife and kids. Paul loved the quiet wilderness but was also highly social in adult life, stopping to talk to everyone he ran into, making them smile with his energy and repertoire of stories and jokes. He developed a love for language and reading, and he could string words together in descriptive, witty and poignant ways that were distinctly Paul. He had a liveliness and unfiltered engagement in his time here that will never be forgotten. He will be missed beyond measure, having touched more people with his spirit than seems possible.
Paul is so universally loved, and a public celebration of life will take place locally this summer, so we can enjoy the sun and warmth. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters Allison and Heidi, son Erik, and son-in-law John-Mike-Fish; his parents Pat and Ron Anders; his brother Mark Anders (Diane); his sister Kristin Sleeth (Jeff); his mother-in-law Jane; eight great nieces and nephews, and countless loving relatives old and young.
The family thanks Paul’s community for the generous support and contributions to his fundraiser during this hard time. To carry on his spirit, they ask that people keep playing and seeking out great music, as well as celebrate diversity and beautiful places. If looking for other ways to honor Paul, consider donating to the Palouse Land Trust or the Lionel Hampton School of Music. And if in town, make sure to catch the Feb. 7 and 8, 2020, World Music Celebration.