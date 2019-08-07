Paul John Weston was born March 6, 1956, in the London Borough of Croydon to Arthur and Doreen Weston. He graduated from Stanley Technical School for Boys. He worked for Scaffolding Great Britain in London and Manchester, designing structures for events, including the pope’s visit to Galway, media platforms for Charles and Diana’s wedding, and seating stands and media platforms for the queen’s annual birthday celebration, the Trooping of the Colour.
In 1992, he was transferred to the SGB division in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he worked on projects from carparks to palaces. There he met Jane Kinyoun. Because of local restrictions, they saw each other mostly at Riyadh Road Runners and Megamob Hash House Harriers club runs. They were married in 1993, and remained in Riyadh. While there, they enjoyed vacations to Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt and trekking in Nepal. They left Riyadh in 1995. While in London waiting for Paul’s visa/green card, they traveled in the UK, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
They moved to Billings, Mont., where Paul worked at Barnes & Noble. They moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where Paul attended Colorado Institute of Massage Therapy, graduating in 1997, then returned to Billings where Paul opened a private practice and also worked at a private physical therapy clinic. He was hired by Gritman Medical Center in Moscow in 2005 as Integrative Health/Massage Therapy Coordinator, and was instrumental in building the massage therapy services for both inpatients and outpatients. He was active in the American Massage Therapy Association, and served on the Idaho Chapter committee to get massage therapy licensure in Idaho. He served on the Massage Therapy Board and had the distinction of holding Idaho Massage Therapy license No. 1.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman, including hillwalking, rock climbing and skiing. He was active in Scouting in the U.K. and achieved the rank of Queen’s Scout. He was a runner and triathlete, four-time Ironman Canada finisher, three marathons and numerous shorter triathlon and running events. In recent years, he discovered Parkrun in the U.K., and would have liked to see a local Parkrun. Paul was passionate about massage therapy, especially sports massage, and he provided sports massage at many Ironman and other triathlon, running and cycling events, 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, London 2012 Summer Olympics and traveled to the WAC championships with the University of Idaho swimming and diving team.
Paul was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in July 2018, retiring in June 2019 because of progression of the disease. He passed away at Gritman Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from complications of ALS.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother David. He is survived by his wife, Jane Kinyoun-Weston; sister, Jane Beyer; and nieces, Victoria Jobson (James) and Charlotte Hathaway (Phill).
No services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to Gritman Medical Center Foundation.
