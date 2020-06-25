Longtime Potlatch resident Pauline Esther Boller passed away in Garfield on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 90.
Pauline was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Orofino to Lee and Margaret (Howell) Lang. Weighing just over 4 pounds, she was taken to their home in Hollywood, Idaho, placed on the wood stove in a shoebox, and not expected to survive. Pauline not only survived, she went on to live a long, full and happy life. She attended school in Pierce through the 10th grade. In 1946, the Lang family moved from Hollywood to Potlatch, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She later went to work as a waitress, a cook and custodian for the Potlatch School, and kept the books when she and her husband owned Boller Logging.
Pauline’s greatest love was her family, which meant the world to her, and she enjoyed every minute she spent with them. On March 6, 1948, in Potlatch, she married John Allen Boller. Allen and Pauline were married for 43 years before Allen’s death separated them. These years were not quiet ones, as they raised eight children together. Their first, Diana, was born in 1949, Sharon in 1951, Barbara in 1953, Darlene in 1954, James in 1956, Floyd in 1958, Michael in 1964 and then, 10 years later in 1974, Teresa.
This family later grew, adding 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Pauline was devoted to her family and could be counted on to find time to join them for a camping trip, a long visit, a card game or an adventurous travel. She was always in the crowd to cheer them on, and was there to lend a helping hand when needed.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; parents Lee and Margaret; brothers Melvin, Alfred and Ellis; sister Carol; and son-in-law John. She is survived by her eight children, Diana, Sharon, Barbara, Darlene, James, Floyd, Michael and Teresa; sons-in-law Joseph, William and Tyrus; daughters-in-law Deborah and Glenna; all of her precious grandchildren; brother Richard “Allen;” and sister-in-law Eddie.
A private memorial service will be held June 29, 2020. Grandma P was considered family by many in the Potlatch community. She was loved by many and loved them in return, and the Boller family appreciates all who are celebrating Pauline’s life and legacy during this time.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Kindred Hospice for the love, support and care they provided during a very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855, or a hospice of your choice.
