Paulla Ann Via, 66, of Pullman, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
She was born July 19, 1955, in Spokane and grew up in Spokane Valley. She graduated from Opportunity High School, where she was very involved in choir. She always loved to sing.
Paulla had a lifelong love of teaching and caring for children. She opened two Montessori Schools in Spokane before moving to Pullman to attend Washington State University, where she obtained both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in early childhood development. After graduating, she worked as a private counselor, social worker and supervisor for the Washington State Department of Social and Human Services Child Protective Services in Clarkston, Colfax and Bellingham. After leaving DSHS, she spent several years living in Atlanta, Ga., before returning to Pullman.
While married to Samuel J. Via, she had two children, Taeya (Jason) Howell, of Provo, Utah, and Jonathan (Laura) Via, of Pullman. She also loved Josh (Sharon) Shields, of Novi, Mich., Sam’s son from a prior marriage. Paulla cared deeply for her family and friends and always tried to help and show how much she valued them. She loved her seven grandchildren, Amelia, Aliza, Tallulah, Clarice, Bodhi, Suzannah and Emory, so very much.
In retirement, Paulla always had multiple craft and sewing projects she was working on for friends and family. She was an avid reader and also enjoyed exploring her family genealogy.
Paulla was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Scharwat; and brother Dean. She is survived by her sister, Connie (Michael) Love, of Charlotte, N.C.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.