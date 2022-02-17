With her sons at her side, Pearl “Billie” Gemberling, 90, passed peacefully Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Parkview Memory Care in Walla Walla.
Pearl was born March 20, 1931, in Minneapolis to Frank and Petra Vaughn. She was the younger of two daughters and was promptly dubbed “Billie.” This was the name all of her friends and family knew her by for the entirety of her life.
Billie was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker and a devoted Christian. Music was a big part of the Gemberling household as Billie and her husband, Ed, both sang in the church choir and encouraged their three sons in their musical pursuits.
Following Ed’s retirement from the military, their next adventure took them to Sun City West, Ariz., where they lived for 10 years. In 1994, they moved to Moscow to be closer to family and grandchildren. After Ed passed away in 2004, Billie continued to spend time with her family, attending music concerts and sporting events; she was also an avid walker, enjoyed her tone and stretch classes, and attended Bridge Bible Fellowship. In 2016, she made a final move to Walla Walla where she lived until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ed, and her sister, Patricia Tvedt. She is survived by her sons and their families: John (wife Mary Papoulis) Gemberling, of Great Falls, Mont., Gary (wife Kathleen) Gemberling, of Walla Walla, Alan (wife Patty) Gemberling, of Coeur d’Alene; and all of her grandchildren: Miles, Janelle, Kyle, Hanna, Brian and Kevin.
Memorial donations may be made to the Auditorium Chamber Music Series (University of Idaho) and/or Bridge Bible Fellowship (Moscow, ID). A private interment will be held later this year.