Peggy A. McLain, 71, of Colton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Peggy was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Colfax, to Jerry and Joan (Brown) Blankenship. She grew up in Pullman, graduating from PHS in 1966. Peggy attended Kinman Business College in Spokane, finishing with her associate degree. She returned to the greater Palouse area, where she made her home.
Peggy worked in the health care industry for a number of years at various assisted living centers. She then began a career at Rosauers grocery store in Moscow, where she managed the bakery. She loved to share a witty comment with her customers and have favored donuts and cookies ready to roll. Peggy married Dennis McLain in 1982 in Coeur d’Alene, and together they have made Colton their home for 30 years.
Growing up, Peggy was the best big sister, nurturing and caring for Sally and Rich. She would half-heartedly complain that she could never do anything without them tagging along, but she loved them endlessly. The times she was surrounded by her family were comforting and joyous for Peggy. If she wasn’t laughing with her family, she was worrying about them. She was a top-notch worrywart in the best of ways.
Evenings and weekends were spent playing cards and games, fishing with her husband, and boating, camping, hanging out and keeping contact with her family — especially those boys and the many friends they brought into her life! Her proudest moments were often those of accomplishment by her children and grandchildren. Peggy was a wonderful cook who made memorable cookies and potato salad. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking and especially coloring and playing competitive Super Mario. Peggy was a super fan of all things country music and could often be found reading magazines featuring her favorite artists or listening to her favorite CDs. “Have you heard the new song by ... I just love it,” she’d exclaim.
She was a longtime member of Job’s Daughters and Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband, Dennis, at the family home in Colton; three sons, Jason (Wraylee) Flodin, of Colfax; Andrew (Melissa) Flodin, of Rosalia; and Rod Wilson, of Wilson Creek; a sister, Sally (George) Shackleford; and her seven grandchildren, Cody, Wyatt, Xander, Deacon, Eston, Ainslee and McKenzee — who filled her soul with sunshine.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Blankenship. Peggy will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery with her brother and parents in a private family gathering.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations in her memory can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.