Peggy Louise Peterson (Meiners), 73, passed peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston.
Peggy was born March 8, 1947, and raised in Nezperce on the family farm by her parents, Joe and Lucy Meiners, and alongside her beloved brother, Dale, all who predeceased her. She was a 1965 graduate of Nezperce High School and attended the Lewis-Clark Normal School in Lewiston. She developed a love of Idaho, the outdoors, camping, fishing, cooking, crafting and an independence that she passed along to her children. Peggy was a loving single mother who raised two children during often difficult times, readily sacrificing for them when necessary.
Peggy loved to experience new places, but always returned to her home in Idaho where she showed her big heart and gave her time to causes that were important to her. While living in Boise, she was a previous co-chairwoman of Idaho Community Action Network, a nonprofit organization that fights for social issues related to the poor in Idaho. In that role, she lobbied the state legislature on areas including improving coverage of children’s medical care for low-income families. Peggy also managed a halfway house in Winchester which supported mentally handicapped adults building independent lives. She also found time to teach 4-H cooking classes to share her love of cooking.
In later years, Peggy returned to Nezperce and enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother. During this time, she also wrote a community news column for the Lewis County Herald.
She is survived by her children, Karen Long (Bruce), of Nezperce, and Patrick Pelton (Carolyne), of Reston, Va,; a grandson, Kristofer Long, and two great-granddaughters, Rylie and Elizabeth Long.
A celebration of life and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in her name to the Nezperce Ambulance, or the charity of your choice.