Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.