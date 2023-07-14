In the early morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Philip John Mohan died peacefully in his sleep at home. He was 89 years old. Phil was a wonderful husband, father, sportsman, and beloved professor and friend.

Phil was born prematurely as the only child to Kathryn Boyda Mohan and Philip J. Mohan II in Queens, N.Y., on June 19, 1934. Although the hospital nuns gave him little chance of survival, Kathryn was determined not to give up on him, and she kept him warm in a dresser drawer by the stove. He survived and grew up as a child playing games of stick ball and “ride the pony” on the streets of New York City, which put him in constant danger of being hit by cars. He attended P.S.5 through the sixth grade, though for junior high his mother who was by then divorced sent him to St. John’s School, a Catholic boarding school in Peapack, N.J. As he often recalled, it was a place run by both strict Italian nuns, as well as more compassionate American nuns. He had fond memories of his time there. Returning to Queens, he attended Salesian High School in the Bronx. In 1948, his mother married Edwin Beebe, and in 1950 they packed everything they owned into a moving van and headed to Southern California. Taking two weeks, they endured numerous breakdowns while driving through unfamiliar weather and terrain, all of which made for numerous entertaining stories Phil would later share.

Phil finished High School at Cantwell High School in Montebello, where he was mistaken for a New York gangster on the first day because of his suit and tie. After graduating at 15 he worked a series of low-level jobs, taken only to finance cars and their repair—a passion that would stick with him to the end. At his job in a foundry, he met a Hungarian refugee, who recognized Phil’s intellect. He encouraged Phil to go to college. After two starts at Citrus Junior College in Glendora, Calif., Phil discovered a love of learning, especially in the field of philosophy. His hand/eye coordination — honed by stick ball in New York — transferred to baseball at Citrus College, which led to his recruitment by Redlands University, on an athletic scholarship, where he completed his BA in philosophy and psychology in 1957. Unfortunately, he lost his scholarship when he was caught participating in a panty-raid in the girls’ dorms.

