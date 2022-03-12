Phillip James McKeirnan, 71, longtime Pullman resident, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
Phil was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Pomeroy to Robert and Marian (Robertson) McKeirnan. He grew up in Pomeroy, Asotin and Colfax until the family moved to Pullman while Phil was in the sixth grade. He graduated from Pullman High School and received his associate degree from Spokane Falls Community College. Phil met Gloria Lobe in 1970 and they married in 1972. They later divorced.
Phil worked in the agricultural industry his entire life in one way or another. He worked for the family business, McKeirnan Brothers, seeing it through many transitions over the years — from fertilizer supplier, farming and farm equipment repair, to automotive parts and repair as well. Later in life, Phil went to work for NuChem until his retirement in 2008.
His life was built around farming, and Phil enjoyed sharing stories and memories of his grandparent’s farm in Pomeroy.
He belonged to the Pine Grove Grange in Albion for years and always enjoyed visiting with his many friends in town. Phil took great pride in his Ewartsville farm, caring for his horses, tinkering on his Caterpillar tractors, and fixing anything that needed repair.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Daniel Bickerdyke for taking such good care of Phil the last few years. His care and compassion allowed Phil to remain at his home as was his desire.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Kelci) McKeirnan; three daughters, Jennifer McKeirnan, Jody (Jason) Munn and Mary McKeirnan; four siblings, Alice Greer, Roger McKeirnan, Lois Gust and Suzanne Hagen; and six grandchildren. Phil was preceded in death by his parents.
A service of celebration is planned for May 2022 and details will be announced when available.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to the National Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.