Phyllis Jane Schmit, 89, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, with loved ones by her side in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Fargo, N.D., to Thorvall T. and Cora J. (Aadland) Idso. She spent her early years in nearby Casselton, N.D., and told entertaining stories of the “best job in town” — selling popcorn at the local theater for five cents a bag with a bonus of catching the last half of movies after intermission.
She mastered crocheting, sewing and cooking and became somewhat of a renegade when she refused to take home economics in high school, considering it a waste of time. There were hard times but the lessons in resourcefulness, tenacity and integrity would come to define her life.
After graduation she moved to Lisbon, N.D., to pursue nursing and was a bookkeeper at the hospital when she met her future husband, Louis B. Schmit. They were married Jan. 24, 1955, and had five children. In November 1967, they took a leap of faith and moved to Idaho, first to Moscow and then Troy.
Phyllis was active in local women’s clubs and her sewing skills were unparalleled. She became the school uniform mender and her eye for perfection resulted in 30 shades of orange thread in her collection. She could sew anything, from the tiniest doll clothes to fully tailored suits, from baby clothes to dog coats. Later, she focused on sewing “grandma bags,” gifting tote-bags by the dozen to family, rehab centers and cancer facilities. She always had a couple tucked into her purse to give away.
Her talents spanned many areas. She was an avid bowler and quilter and should have written a cookbook. We can still smell the cinnamon rolls, lefse and caramel corn. She knit dozens of afghans, many with her favorite cathedral window pattern. She made woven rugs on a wagon wheel, a craft shared by her mother-in-law. She refinished and reupholstered furniture and loved going to auctions and yard sales. She and Louis built several homes together and the skills they passed on are a lasting legacy.
In the 1980s, Phyllis and Louis began more adventures, moving to Fresno, Calif., Rockaway Beach, Ore., Seattle and Hebron, N.D., before settling in Coeur d’Alene. After Louis passed away in 2016, Phyllis moved to Sandpoint, Idaho, where she enjoyed her grandsons’ soccer games, vanilla lattes and jigsaw puzzles.
Her family was her greatest treasure. Survivors include her children, Paul, Joan Corder (Bill), Jerome (Rene), James (Colleen), Daniel (Cynthia); nine grandchildren, David Corder (Kelsey), Andrew Corder (Anna), Katie Hawley (Tim), Chelsey Schmit, Courtney Hasley (Joel), Kyle Schmit, Matthew Schmit, Isaac Schmit, Xavier Schmit; 13 great-grandchildren; sister LaVonne Pietsch; brothers Dale Idso (Gloria) and Roger Idso; sisters-in-law Maxine Schmit and Mary Lemna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers Duane, Charlie, Clyde and Kinney.
Phyllis was laid to eternal rest with Louis in the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Idaho, P. O. Box 190123, Boise, Idaho 83719. Please view and sign Phyllis’s online guest book at englishfuneralchapel.com.