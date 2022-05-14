An amazing woman passed from this earth peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022. R. Nadine Schneider was born Oct 20, 1930, in Delores, Colo., to Earl and Bertha (Show) Stanford and has lived in the Pullman area since 1948. The oldest of eight, Nadine moved to Troy, Mont., at the age of 5, then to Deer Park, Wash. She worked on a Palouse farm, where she met her forever love, Bob Schneider, and they married in 1948.
Blessed with equal amounts of curiosity to learn, strength of will, generosity and hospitality, she continually showered her love through raspberry jam, rhubarb crisps, noodle casserole, apple butter and was always willing to set an extra plate or two at the dinner table. She was accomplished at crocheting, quilting and sewing. Animals knew her kindness and care as well.
With a big heart, loving and kind, Nadine is remembered by her grandchildren for wonderful memories of garage sale finds, crocheted afghans, baby blankets, raspberry picking, ice cream cones and Popsicles. There was never a birthday without a card and a fresh $2 bill, and a superb memory of birthdays and anniversaries. She would do anything and everything to make her grandkids happy.
Many will remember her years at Safeway as a checker, cheerfully greeting people by their names. Nadine will be greatly missed by the Pullman community, and everyone who had the chance to visit with her. She will rejoice in heaven with everyone who has passed before her.
She is survived by sons Tom (Colleen), Donald (Julie) and Jim (Felicia), all of Pullman; daughter Kathy (John) Ankerson, of Lincoln, Neb.; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Robert, and sons Mike and Dan.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery. The online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements.