Ralph Donald Payne, a lifelong Troy resident, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his son’s home. He was 92.
Ralph was born July 2, 1928, in Troy to Charles W. and Mary (Rush) Payne. He grew up in Troy where he attended school. In school Ralph played basketball and football and was affectionately known as “Pee Wee Payne.” After he graduated Ralph worked in the woods and taught junior varsity basketball. In 1968, he began his career with the highway department. He started in road maintenance as a heavy equipment operator and retired as a supervisor for the Latah County Highway Department in 1994.
Ralph was the last charter member of the Troy Lions Club. He remained active and was an avid Troy Trojan Booster, and rarely missed a game. Ralph enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years and woodworking, known as the “bird house king.” He was extremely proud of his meticulous yard and flower beds.
Ralph and Shirley Nilson were married in Troy on May 28, 1950. She survives at a local care center. Ralph also leaves his children, Pam (Mike) Strom of Troy, Daniel (Debra) Payne of Troy, Debi (Tony) Johnson in Viola and Kathi (Jeff) Coulter of Coeur d’Alene; along with seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck Payne; and a sister, Dorothy Dyer.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Troy Ambulance EMS or to the Troy Boosters.
Ralph will be laid to rest at Burnt Ridge Cemetery at Troy.
