On Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, Ralph Dwane Heath, of Troy, passed away at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Ralph was born March 25, 1947, in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, to Dana and Vada Heath. He lived there briefly until they moved to Palouse, where he lived for a short time before moving to Troy. Following graduation from high school, he honorably served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, he married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Julie Ann Strohm, and together they raised two children. Ralph worked for General Telephone Electric (GTE), retiring as an engineer.
Ralph had two passions throughout life. First and foremost was his passion for family. Family always came first. His second passion was anything involved in the outdoors. He loved camping, boating, hunting, fishing, gold panning and mushroom hunting.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Julie Heath, son; Todd (Holly) Heath; daughter, Tiffany (Tim) DeMeerleer; granddaughter, Jilian Heath; grandson, Boden DeMeerleer; and brothers Mike (Judy) Heath, Dana (Patti) Heath and Danny (Janie) Roberts.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Troy Lions Hall in Troy. Please join us to share your memories of Ralph.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Troy Ambulance, P.O. Box 324, Troy, ID 83871.