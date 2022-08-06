Ralph F. Webb, 66, a resident of Palouse, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his Palouse home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Richland to James and Phyllis (Zimmer) Webb. He attended his schooling at Richland.
Ralph joined the United States Navy on Aug. 8, 1972, and served two enlistments. He was discharged Dec. 7, 1979, as a BT 3.
Ralph married Allison Starr and the couple made their home at Palouse. Ralph worked at Washington State University as a control technician until he retired. Mrs. Webb died Nov. 13, 2013, from a kayaking accident on the Palouse River.
Survivors include one son, Jeff (Sarah) Popp-Webb, of Albion, and one daughter, Amber (Geofry) Paulson, of Kennewick. Ralph is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Webb, and two sisters, Ami Rae and Michele Webb.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 13, at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., in Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW. Urn burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.