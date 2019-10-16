Ralph wrote his own obituary, so here it goes ...
Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, former resident of Fernwood, Idaho, died in Chattaroy, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born May 12, 1955, in Moscow. He attended school grades 1 through 12 in Moscow, and graduated in 1974. Ralph worked as a truck driver, heavy equipment operator and mechanic most of his working life.
Ralph’s hobbies were riding his four-wheeler with friends in the mountains of northern Idaho, and working on his cars and equipment. He went to work for the state of Idaho in Santa, Idaho, in August 1981; he retired in August 2013. After he retired, Patsy and Ralph started RW Backhoe Service in Fernwood. He ran this business until his health failed.
Ralph and Kim Styers started a relationship in 1978 that ended in 1985. Ralph married Patsy in October 1989. After he retired, Ralph and Patsy took their motor home and traveled to Oregon, California and Arizona.
Ralph is survived by his wife and caregiver, Patsy, of Georgtown, Fla.; daughter Serenity Gustin, of Fernwood, Idaho; son Branden (Bridget) McCoy, of Chewelah, Wash.; son William (Jess) Veelik, of Georgetown, Fla.; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Jerry, of Massachusetts, Whitey, of Troy, Kevin, of Potlatch, Darren, of Vida, Ore., and Loren, of Chattaroy, Wash.; special friends Kim Coats, of Fernwood, Idaho, Bunnie Gustin, of Santa, Idaho, Scott and Sandy Stamper, of Fernwood, Idaho, and Ron and Donna Konen, of Moscow.
A final resting place and last drink will be at Depoe Bay, Ore., to be announced at a later date. Maybe Scott will buy.
A celebration of life will be at noon Nov. 2 at the CAF Building in Fernwood, Idaho. Please visit Ralph’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.