Randal Ray Ownbey, 65, of Moscow, died Sunday Oct. 2, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
He was born to Billy and Nora Hazelbaker Ownbey and was married to Michelle Marie Gamble Ownbey.
He leaves behind his daughters, Ami Ownbey, Elise (Daniel) Bauer, Kirsten (Aaron) Edwards, Jennie (Thomas) Nguyen and Graci Ownbey; his goddaughter, Elizabeth (Trent) Towne; honorary daughter, Jael Wright; and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Tom (Dawn) Ownbey, Warren (Gail) Ownbey, Dennis (Wanda) Ownbey and Glenda Germen; in laws Bob (Teddie) Gamble, Terri (Steve) Taylor, Judy Short, Jack (Katie) Gamble; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bruce (Carralee) Ownbey and Donna Germen; and in-laws Jacob Short and Linda Metcalf.
At Randal’s request, there will be no services
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.