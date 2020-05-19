Rani Naoma Haider, 51, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Pullman.
Rani was born Oct. 30, 1968, in Pullman to Sajjad Haider and Susan Gillespie Haider. Her family lived around the world as she grew up and returned during her junior high years to Pullman, where she completed her education.
Rani was a massage therapist and an accomplished artist. She had the ability to make anything she created into something beautiful. Rani enjoyed reading, dogs, sharing her knowledge with others and history. She was a wonderful cook and a free spirit and enjoyed her bongo drums, hiking and the outdoors. Rani was always a sensitive and caring spirit with an infectious laugh.
She is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Stefan) Eller, of Kennewick, Wash.; Savannah Haider, of Seaside, Ore.; her mother, Susan Ann Haider-Sherbert; her father, Sajjad Ali Haider; two sisters, Amina Topp and Neelum Haider; three brothers, Anjum Haider, Mansoor Haider and Mosen Haider; her grandchildren, Kierstin, Nolan, Austin, Kyle, Makayla, Naomi and Nellie; and her nephews and niece.
A private family gathering has been held. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.