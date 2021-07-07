Ray C. McCown, 87, a resident of Garfield, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home in Garfield. Ray’s memorial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, N. 303 Third St., Garfield.
