Ray C. McCown, 87, a resident of Garfield, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home in Garfield. Ray’s memorial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, N. 303 Third St., Garfield.
