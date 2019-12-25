Longtime Bovill resident Rebecca Nell Kellom, Becky to family and friends, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from complications of a stroke. Her three daughters were by her side at the Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene.
Becky was born Dec. 11, 1936, in Harve, Ark., to Alfred and Susan Brady. She graduated from Greenbrier High School in 1955 and from Kinman Business College that same year. Her family then moved to Idaho where she met the love of her life, Dallace Kellom. They were married April 26, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene.
She served as mayor of Bovill for eight years. While in office, she wrote many grants, one resulting in the Bovill RV Park. She served on many boards, including the Clearwater Economic Development Association, Good Samaritan Village and the Latah Historical Society. She also was a member of the Bovill Improvement Group and the Fireman’s Auxiliary in Bovill.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Dallace; her parents Alfred and Susan Brady; and her sister Mary Jane Millikan. She is survived by her daughters, Dallisa (Doug) Eggers, Dalaina (Mike) Irvin and Denise (Richard) Ayers; five grandchildren, Kamber and Kody Eggers, Maria Smith, Kelsey and Alex Irvin; three great-grandchildren, Zane and Zanna Quarles and Mayzie Eggers; brothers Jack (LeahAnn) Brady and Joe Brady. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Rebecca’s body has been cremated, and funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Bovill Presbyterian Church in Bovill.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences can be left and flowers ordered at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.