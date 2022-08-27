Jeff and Kim welcomed their first-born son, Reece Robert DeMeerleer, on Feb. 24, 1995. Reece entered this world as quietly as he left it. He didn’t cry the moment he was born, which really scared his grandparents standing in the hallway waiting to meet him. It simply was the start of his laid-back nature he showed throughout his life. Reece passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
We welcomed his brother, Jake, in 1998 and the family was complete. Reece adored his brother and took him everywhere. The two shared a very tight, brotherly bond. Jake remained a positive staple throughout Reece’s life.
As a child, Reece loved nothing more than being active with his family. He loved boating on the St. Joe River and Lake Coeur d’Alene, snowmobiling in Elk River, riding motorcycles and four-wheelers — especially in Waha. As he got older, his interest changed to big diesel trucks. He loved working on those motors, making them louder and blowing black smoke, which he proudly called “rollin’ coal.” He dreamed of having a big show truck; he just loved them.
Reece attended Genesee High School, where he excelled in sports. His basketball team went to the state tournaments all four years, and football was almost as successful. One of his favorite competitions was playing in Hoopfest; we never missed a year and he loved it. Playing high school sports was a very rewarding and happy time for Reece. We would like to thank all of the teachers and coaches who contributed to his success and the great memories.
Following graduation in 2013, Reece attended North Idaho College for one year, then transferred to Lewis-Clark State College. It was a no-brainer that Reece would choose to study diesel mechanics. He had a passion for these motors and the trucks that housed them.
Life eventually got difficult for Reece, but the love he had for his family and friends never wavered. Hug your loved ones a little tighter in honor of Reece, that was important to him. Quoting the words of his Grandmother Tami, “Reece was a big man with a huge heart.” That sums it up. His love for family, friends, children and dogs was unprecedented.
A very special thank-you to the Carlton family and Donna Salomon. They were beside Reece during the good times, and more importantly, the dark days of his life. Their unwavering support meant the world. Again, thank you.
Reece is survived by his mother, Kim (Scott) Cleveland; father, Jeff (Shannon) DeMeerleer; brother Jake DeMeerleer; grandparents Bob and Tami “Papa and Nana” Arnot and Brent “Papa” DeMeerleer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Lynn “GG” DeMeerleer.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Genesee Fire Department. Come and share your fun, happy memories that you had with Reece. We know there are many. He was dearly loved and will be missed.
The family suggests donations in his honor be directed to the Genesee Bulldog Boosters at P.O. Box 433, Genesee, ID 83832. Checks payable to Genesee Bulldog Boosters may also be dropped off at your local Latah Credit Union.