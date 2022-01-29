Reimer A. Hagen, 40, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane because of a heart attack.
He was born May 21, 1981, to Daniel and Barbara Hagen in Pullman and took his first helicopter ride shortly thereafter to Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane.
Reimer attended Bovill Elementary and Deary High School, graduating in 1999. Reimer was an avid trapshooter at the Troy-Deary Gun Club, shooting scores that sent him to the U.S. Olympic trapshooting tryout in Denver where he placed 11th. Reimer attended the ISP Junior POST Academy in Boise and was involved with the Deary FFA. His love for FFA and shop classes gave him a real passion for woodworking and building custom furniture. Along with the woodworking he enjoyed, of course, trapshooting, his lifted pickups, sports cars and motorcycles. He loved the need for speed and loud music with lots of base. Reimer was a lifetime member of the ATA. Reimer also loved to travel, going to Norway and Germany with his grandparents and a cousin.
After high school he moved to Ellensburg, Wash., to work construction, returning to Deary in 2003, where he continued to operate equipment and work construction.
Reimer is survived by his parents, Dan and Barb Hagen, at his childhood home; sister Amy Clemenhagen and husband Rob Clemenhagen (best friend/brother); nephews Jesse, Carter and Aiden Clemenhagen, of Juliaetta. Linda Hanson, of Deary; best friend/brother Chris (Char) White, of California; aunts Linda (Derek) Wirch, Holly (Steve) Clark and Marcia (Mike) Stayton; uncles Steve (Susie) Hanson, Jason (Renee) Hanson, and Greg Hanson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his best friend and Akita fur baby Max; maternal grandparents Lee and Jean Proctor, Marvin Hanson; fraternal grandparents Everett and Dorothea Hagen.
Reimer will forever be remembered for his very big heart, contagious laugh and huge smile. He loved his sister, brother-in-law and nephews more than life itself and always was grateful to be a part of their lives. He was so proud of them all.
There will be a private family burial at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary and a celebration of life later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in his name to the Texas Ridge Community Association. In care of Laurie Chamberlain, 1573 Drury Road, Deary, ID 83823.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.