The Rev. Thomas R. Martin, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tacoma. He is survived by his beloved life partner, Steven Lynd, daughters Julia Martin (Tracy Dillon), of Tacoma, and Elin Martin, Elin’s child, Eliza Morris, and Eliza’s father, Mike Morris, all of Seattle. His best friend and wife, Patricia (Flower), predeceased him in 2003.
Tom was honored as a “trailblazer” by the 2022 Tacoma Pride Awards Committee. He was pastor of Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman from 1974-81, and spent 34 years advocating for Reconciling Ministries, rmnetwork.org/our-mission, and campaigning in 11 of 13 international United Methodist General Conferences for full inclusion of LGBTQ peoples. He also led annual Strength for the Journey retreats for persons living with HIV/AIDS and performed same-sex weddings when it was contrary to UMC church law and U.S. law.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 19, at Mason United Methodist Church, 2710 N. Madison St., Tacoma. All attendees are asked to wear face masks. The service will also be livestreamed at facebook.com/masonchurchtacoma.
