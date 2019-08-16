Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, died peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 27, 1936, and raised in Colton, son of Leo and Genevieve (Esser) Druffel. Growing up, Dick enjoyed working on the family farm and participated in many activities, such as football, baseball and managing the boxing team. He was also active in the Future Farmers of America and was often a top placer in many mechanical competitions. Dick graduated from Colton High School in 1954.
After high school, Dick enlisted in the Army and was deployed to Korea in January of 1956 with the 73rd Heavy Tank Battalion. He was promoted to the rank of Specialist 3rd class, awarded the Army’s Good Conduct Medal and honorably discharged when he returned home in 1957.
Upon returning home, Dick married his high school sweetheart, Joan Meyer, in May 1957. Together they raised their six kids on the family farm. They later divorced. In 1983, Dick met his current wife, Lillian Leinweber, with whom he spent 35 happy years. Together he and Lillian spent time enjoying playing cards, going for drives, traveling and spending time with family, many of whom live a short distance from their home.
Along the way, Dick made many lifelong friends. His faith in God and Sacred Heart Church was a constant in his life. He was a loyal member of the Lion’s Club for many years and also served close to 30 years on the Whitman County Rural Fire Department, Fire District 12.
Dick’s perfect day was going on a drive and working in the shop repairing and building things. But the most important thing in his life was his family and farming.
Dick is survived by his wife, Lillian; children Lee (Dorene) Druffel, Pam Kincaid, Craig (Jean) Druffel, Joy (Joel) Scourey, Julie (Brad) Grote, Russ (Ginger) Druffel; stepchildren Monica (Craig) Dugger, Bill (Jamie) Mock and Brian Mock. Dick was a devoted grandfather to 27 grandchildren and great grandfather to 18 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Genevieve; brothers Larry, Ron and Norm; sisters Pat and Joyce and infant twins.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Sacred Heart Parish in Pullman, followed by a funeral Mass at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at Sacred Heart Church. Family graveside Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm at 3002 Brown Road.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made to Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation in care of Dick Druffel, 840 SW Bishop Blvd., Suite 200, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.