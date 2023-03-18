Richard Emerson Broyles

Richard Emerson Broyles, well known as “Dick” or “Rich”, of Moscow, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving children. He was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Hailey, Idaho to Otto L. and Elizabeth A. (Moore) Broyles.

He attended school in Hailey and in his youth worked at the Broyles Pharmacy soda fountain, repaired cars, caddied in Sun Valley as well as actively participated in; football, golf, basketball and baseball before graduating from Hailey High School.

Following graduation, Richard attended Idaho State University where he earned a degree in Auto Mechanics. He met the first love of his life, Jean Elva Schuppenies, and they married on June 8, 1957, in Shoshone, Idaho. They moved to Moscow where he enrolled at the University of Idaho to study engineering while working part time as an auto mechanic at Fehrenwald Chevrolet. He received his refrigeration certification in 1960 and shortly thereafter purchased Fork Refrigeration from Art Fork.

