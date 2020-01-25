Richard “Dick” Fredericks, 88, loving husband and father of three children, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. With his family at his side, he went peacefully in the home he loved near Moscow Mountain, where he’d lived the majority of his life.
Dick was born to Lola and Leif Fredericks of Helena, Mont., on March 11, 1931. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps after graduating from Helena High School. He worked as a lab technician in an Army hospital during the Korean War. There he developed an interest in medicine, and following an honorable discharge in 1953, he continued his education at Montana State College (now MSU) in premedical science. He then attended the University Of Washington School Of Medicine, where he not only earned an M.D., but met the love of his life, Sally Fredericks. The two were married June 28, 1958 and raised two sons, Rob and Jim, and a daughter, Beth.
Dick loved his family, the outdoors and adventure, and he was happiest when the three were combined. He passed his passion for backpacking, whitewater rafting, fishing, distance running and traveling to his kids — a legacy that has now been carried to the next generation. Dick also enjoyed gardening, planting trees and raising fruit. Family, friends and wildlife have benefitted from his labors for many years, and will continue to do so for many years to come.
In addition to being a remarkable father and husband, Dick was a respected doctor, a well-liked colleague and an active community member. He worked at Northern State Hospital in Washington from 1964 to 1973, where he served as Acting Superintendent before moving to Moscow to work at Washington State University Student Health Services. His quick wit, sense of humor and kind heart were appreciated by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by Sally, his wife of 61 years; his three children; and four grandchildren, Leif, Lance, Emily and Devin. He was preceded in death by his brother and life-long friend, Bob.
A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for 3 p.m. March 21 at the 1912 Center in Moscow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites people to make a donation to Kindred Hospice, and wishes to express their gratitude to the staff for their loving support and end of life care.