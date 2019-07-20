Richard Michael Dougherty, 69, passed peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He leaves his son, Jeffrey Dougherty; his daughter, Brianna (Nicholas) Ames; his grandson, Jackson; his sisters, Eileen Zamora and Lynn Halaby Dougherty and their families, as well as many close friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, James Joseph Dougherty; his mother, Irene Janina (Kachinas) Dougherty; and his two brothers, Thomas Dougherty and Robert Dougherty.
Richard was born in Babylon, N.Y., Oct. 9, 1949. After graduating from North Babylon Senior High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as a flight mechanic, working on the famed F-14 Tomcat. From there he found his passion as a registered nurse, obtaining degrees in both nursing and respiratory therapy from Grossmont College in San Diego. He settled in Pullman, where he became a pillar within the community and served on the city council.
Even after his diagnosis of lung cancer, Richard continued to provide care for his patients. It brought him comfort knowing that he could continue to change the lives of others through their health. He will lovingly be remembered for his caring personality, his sense of humor and his devotion as a father. He loved cooking, travel and lived his life to the fullest. Richard will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Spokane.
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” — Helen Keller