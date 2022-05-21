Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion, was welcomed into Heaven by his Heavenly Father Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
He was born June 29, 1947 in Pontiac, Mich., to Floyd and Lillian (Majors) Stephens. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Air Force in 1965. Rick served four years in the Security Police, spending one year, 1967-68, in Vietnam. Rick was a veteran and patriot through and through. He attained the rank of Sargent and was honorably discharged in 1969 from Fairchild AFB in Spokane.
Rick married Marlene Rae McGee on Jan. 24, 1969, in Spokane. He attended the Basic Law Enforcement Academy completing the course in 1973. Rick had various schooling and training in law enforcement over the course of his career. In 1970 the family moved to Pullman for a short period of time, and eventually moved to Albion in 1977, where they made their home. Rick served on the Washington State University Police Force from 1970-99. He was a member of the Colfax Church of The Nazarene and the Pullman Senior Center, where he was a part-time bus driver.
Rick was devoted to his family and always loved time spent together. Rick is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gale and Jeannie; and brother, Paul. He is survived by his wife, Marlene, at the family home in Albion; his son, Richard A. Stephens, of Pullman; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Thirsk, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister Kimberly Wyatt; sister-in-laws Leslee (Harry) Edison and Cheryl (Gary) Ellenberger; brother-in-law Dale Cody; four grandchildren Adrian Stephens, Luke, Noah and Chelsea Thirsk; one great-grandson Elias Michael Thirsk, nieces and nephews Amber Stephens, Shannon (Clint) Crites, Shelly (Patrick) Cowell, Annette (Ken) Phipps, Ron (Anesia) Watkins, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rick will be remembered by these words that describe his friendships: “If you are my friend, you are my friend for life.” He lived those words so beautifully.
The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Wash.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.