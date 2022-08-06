Richard ‘Rick’ Wayenberg

Richard “Rick” Allen Wayenberg, of Pullman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, following surgery at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for an aortic aneurysm. He was 71.
Rick was born May 21, 1951, in Yakima to Warren J. “Bub” and M. Janice Wayenberg. He was raised on a 100-acre fruit ranch in the Moxee Holland district. Rick attended Terrace Heights Elementary School (Yakima) and graduated from East Valley High School (Yakima) in 1969. He attended Yakima Valley College before studying at Washington State University and graduating in 1973 with a degree in communications. He interned at the Camas (Wash.) Post-Record as a reporter/photographer.
Rick was a sports editor for the Bozeman (Mont.) Daily Chronicle, then a reporter for the Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News before returning to Pullman as a sports editor for the Pullman Herald from 1974-76 and again 1980-81. Rick was a student teacher and wrestling coach for Clarkston High School and earned his teaching certificate in 1978 from WSU. Later, he was an English teacher and wrestling coach for Columbia High School in Richland, Wash.
Rick taught and coached wrestling at Sutherlin (Ore.) High School and later spent two years (1981-83) with the U.S. Sports Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Manama, Bahrain, as the public relations director promoting sports programs.
In 1984, he earned a Master of Science degree in physical education with an emphasis in administration and public relations from WSU. As part of the degree requirement, Rick provided public relations support for the WSU Department of Physical Education. He also served as a WSU assistant wrestling coach. During his early years in Pullman, he also helped manage the photo/camera area of the White Drug Store.
A popular coach and wrestling official, Rick coached club and Pullman High School wrestling. In 1984, he moved to Emmett, Idaho, where he taught junior high school language arts and coached junior high and high school wrestling. Rick coached freestyle Greco Roman club teams for 23 years and served as an official at regional, national and Olympic Trials events for 30 years. He retired in 2006 and moved to Pullman to be closer to family and the Cougar Nation. Rick went to work for the Students Book Corporation (Bookie) in textbooks and became the Bookie Too manager until the store closed. He was inducted into the Idaho Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2008 for a lifetime of service to wrestling … and most importantly, to young people.
In Pullman, he reconnected with friends and began volunteering at Pullman Regional Hospital, his favorite being at the information desk. He also enjoyed being on the chili crew for the National Lentil Festival and the cotton candy gang for the Chamber’s Fourth of July celebration at Sunnyside Park. Rick was always available to help photograph the Junior Miss/Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program for media and help with Gladish Community and Cultural Center activities. He seldom missed an estate sale in the area. He officiated track and field meets for Pullman Comets, PHS, WSU, University of Idaho, Eastern Washington University, USA Track and Field and Junior Olympic meets in the region and WIAA/Washington Interscholastic Activities Association High School state championship A/B1/B2 meets at EWU.
Rick is survived by his son, Mike (Jenny) Stoneberg, grandson Kaiden and granddaughter Kira, all of Meridian; his sister, Sue (Mike) Hinz, of Pullman; nephews John (Salustra) Hinz, of Pullman, and Bill (Heather) Hinz, of Eugene, Ore.; great-nephews Archer, of Spokane, and Coen, of Eugene; great-niece Eisley, of Eugene; uncles Jerry, Jim, and Bob Talley, and one aunt, Dorothy Russell, all of the Shreveport, La., area; one aunt, Sandra Sasser, of Livingston, Texas; and many cousins and their growing families. His parents and two uncles preceded him in death.
The family recognizes the efforts of Rick’s neighbors Freddy and Elsa Camacho, Pullman EMTs, Pullman Regional Hospital Emergency Room staff, Life Flight crew members and Sacred Heart surgeons on July 13 for extraordinary effort to get Rick the care he needed.
A celebration of Rick’s life is set for 3-6 p.m Aug. 13 at the View Room of Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests that support in Rick’s memory be made to local club or school wrestling programs, patient services at Pullman Regional Hospital through its foundation or other community activities. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.