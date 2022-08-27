Richard W. Chase, 85, of Moscow, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Richard was born June 16, 1937, in Oakland, Calif.
As a young boy, the family moved to the Seattle area, where he grew up and attended school. Richard and his twin brother, Robert, joined the U.S. Navy, and he served 20 years, until his retirement and honorable discharge.
Richard married Kathryn Nelson in Seattle on Dec. 22, 1961, where they made their home. Richard worked for the Lockheed Company and later for NASA as a Quality Control Engineer. After his retirement in 1992, they later moved to Moscow. Following a period of time in Sandpoint, Richard and Kathryn returned to Moscow. Richard enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Richard was a loving and beloved husband, father and father-in-law. His family always came first.
Richard is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of Moscow; his son and daughter-in-law, Casey and Rebecca Chase; and a sister, Jan Broich. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother Robert Chase. The graveside service with full Military Honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, Wash. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Ste 225, Arlington, VA, 22203. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.