Richard Reed passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
He was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Portland, Ore., to Valerie Colgan Reed and Alfred Reed. He attended public schools in Portland and Lewiston, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945.
Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 1945. He served for 18 months and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash., where he worked in the discharge center. He enrolled at the University of Idaho in the fall of 1947 and joined the Sigma Nu Fraternity.
His love of sports began when he was a youngster and continued all of his life. He played them, refereed them and watched them all. As a high school player, he played baseball, Legion baseball and basketball. At the University of Idaho, he “walked on” to the basketball team, played as a guard and was a three-year letterman.
In college, he met Jody Hutchinson and the two of them were married Aug. 25, 1951, in Orofino. They made their home in Moscow for the next 37 years. They had three children, Jim, John and Sally. Dick worked at the University of Idaho as assistant director of dormitories from 1952-67. From 1967-88, he was business manager for the Moscow Clinic. During that time, he bowled in two leagues, took up golf and went fishing whenever he could. He loved to read and had a library full of his favorite books. In 1988, Dick and Jody retired to Lewiston and bought a house on the golf course where they both enjoyed playing.
He is survived by a son, John Reed; daughter Sally Druffel (Kirk); grandchildren Tyler Reed and Kasie Martinez, Taylor and Jamie Reed and Sam, Ben and Anna Druffel; and four great-grandchildren. His wife, Jody Reed, preceded him in death in 2013, son Jim Reed in 2005, and sister Dorothy Lucas in 1994.
The family would like to thank Guardian Angel caregivers and Advanced Care Hospice nurses for all their help.
At Dick’s request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made in Dick’s name to University of Idaho Vandal Booster or a charity of one’s choice.