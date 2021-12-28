Richard Wayne Jansen

Dick Jansen, born Dec. 22, 1935, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, following two years of battling many health complications.
Helen, his wife of 65 years, was by his side throughout his life and she was a pillar of strength through the last few months. Dick was able to watch the Cougars beat the Huskies and take back the Apple Cup after nine years. His family believes he was singing the Cougar fight song on his way to heaven. Go Cougs!
Because of weather, services will be held at a later date. Mills and Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park, of Tumwater, Wash., handled the arrangements. Additional service information can be found at dignitymemorial.com.