The Reverend Rick D. Parsons, 68, of Moscow, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 13, 1953, to Earl and Verda Parsons, Rick spent his early years in the flatlands of Pierre, S.D., and eventually moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after graduation and was later honorably discharged after proudly serving. In the years that followed, Rick found God, the ruler of his heart, and Kelley, the woman who would hold it forever.
Rick and Kelley were married Aug. 3, 1979, having two beautiful boys, Brad and Mark. Sharing nearly 43 years together, they remained madly in love with one another.
Rick became a minister, and later earned his master’s degree in biblical studies. His ministry brought him all over the world, giving him the ability to touch thousands of lives. In 1999, he planted Impact Church in Moscow and acted as pastor for more than 20 years.
Rick was predeceased by his father, Earl; mother, Verda; and brother, Earl “Butch” Parsons. Rick is survived by his wife, Kelley; sons, Brad (Kacey) and Mark (Jonie); his grandchildren, Olivia, Julian and Sebastian; his sisters, Kim Shrives and Lisa Winner; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Parsons.
Rick was fiercely loyal, unceasing in his love, devastatingly funny and passionate in the best and most unexpected ways. A man of faith and family. Brave and strong in mind, body and soul.
Rick, you are now at peace, but will live forever in our hearts. We love you so much.
Rick’s service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 30, at House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.