Rick aka “Sledge” was born Jan. 18, 1954, to Glen Alan Swinney and Ramona Jean Marsh Swinney in Spokane. Rick passed away after a courageous battle fighting cancer on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Rick lived his first couple years in Worley, Idaho. Rick moved to a farm north of Havre, Mont., on the Canadian border where his parents farmed with his grandparents. Rick attended a little country school where he and one little girl were the only first graders in the school. In the second grade his family moved into Havre for his dad to go to college at Northern Montana College. Rick attended school there from second through fifth grade. It was in Havre where Rick’s brother Steve was born. The family then moved to Augusta, Mont., where Rick attended school for sixth and seventh grade. After Augusta, the family moved to Libby, Mont., where Rick attended the eighth, ninth and tenth grades as a Libby Logger. It was in Libby where Rick’s sister Lori was born. After Libby, the family moved to Potlatch where Rick attended his junior and senior year of high school. Rick was very proud to be a class of 1972 graduate of Potlatch High School. He has many life-long friends that graduated with him. Rick attended the University of Idaho for one year after moving to Moscow in 1972. In 1985, Rick returned to his beloved community of Potlatch.
On Oct. 7, 1981, Rick had a daughter, Karrie Jean Swinney born in Pullman. On June 21, 1984, Rick had a son, Craig Alan Swinney born in Spokane. On Sept. 7, 1985, Rick married the love of his life, Debi Lynne Farley Swinney. With this marriage, he gained three bonus daughters: Kristi Britt, Renee Britt and Jeni Britt. Rick always said he was most proud of the blended family that he and Debi were able to raise together in Potlatch. Rick has 12 grandkids and four great-grandchildren. He made wooden signs of each of their names or favorite sports teams, whichever they wanted. He loved following all the sports the grandkids played in.
Rick went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad in August of 1974. Rick worked 22 years for BNRR and an additional 18 years for Watco Railroad, retiring after 40 years of railroad service in January of 2014.
Rick had his golfing buddies, Ralph Horn and Rick McKinney. He had many memories and laughs with them. Rick often volunteered for Potlatch Fire and Ambulance, spraying weeds in addition to many other tasks. He helped with funeral dinners, the Potlatch Pastors Association Christmas Holiday Food Baskets, and along with other volunteers, he picked up toys so every child in the Potlatch area had new toys to open under the Christmas tree. He always joked rather than volunteering, he was “volun-told” by Debi, but he loved doing it. Rick was very active playing and watching sports. He was a Seattle Seahawks, Idaho Vandals, Washington State University Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs, New York Yankees and Jeff Gordon NASCAR fan. Rick played in the University of Idaho Golf League for seven years.
Rick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Walter and Myrtle Swinney, maternal grandparents Jerry and Zona Marsh, his mother Ramona Jean Swinney, stepmother Connie Swinney and grandson Jax Michael McKinney.
Rick is survived by his wife Debi Swinney, son Craig Swinney, daughters Karrie Swinney (Jesse), Kristi Stearns (Dave), Renee McKinney (Mike), Jeni Drake (Cody), father Glen Swinney, brother Steve Swinney (Frankie), sister Lori Swinney, grandchildren Derek, Devon, Ciara, Jaidyn, Calvin, Ashlin, Carson, Baylin, Siena, Brody and Draydin, great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Cade, Jaxson and Raelynn, and numerous family members on both sides of the Swinney and Farley families as well as so many friends.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Princeton Nazarene Church with Lee Nicholson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be given to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope at P.O. Box 8632, Moscow, ID 83843 or to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund at P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
