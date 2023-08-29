Rick aka “Sledge” was born Jan. 18, 1954, to Glen Alan Swinney and Ramona Jean Marsh Swinney in Spokane. Rick passed away after a courageous battle fighting cancer on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Rick lived his first couple years in Worley, Idaho. Rick moved to a farm north of Havre, Mont., on the Canadian border where his parents farmed with his grandparents. Rick attended a little country school where he and one little girl were the only first graders in the school. In the second grade his family moved into Havre for his dad to go to college at Northern Montana College. Rick attended school there from second through fifth grade. It was in Havre where Rick’s brother Steve was born. The family then moved to Augusta, Mont., where Rick attended school for sixth and seventh grade. After Augusta, the family moved to Libby, Mont., where Rick attended the eighth, ninth and tenth grades as a Libby Logger. It was in Libby where Rick’s sister Lori was born. After Libby, the family moved to Potlatch where Rick attended his junior and senior year of high school. Rick was very proud to be a class of 1972 graduate of Potlatch High School. He has many life-long friends that graduated with him. Rick attended the University of Idaho for one year after moving to Moscow in 1972. In 1985, Rick returned to his beloved community of Potlatch.

On Oct. 7, 1981, Rick had a daughter, Karrie Jean Swinney born in Pullman. On June 21, 1984, Rick had a son, Craig Alan Swinney born in Spokane. On Sept. 7, 1985, Rick married the love of his life, Debi Lynne Farley Swinney. With this marriage, he gained three bonus daughters: Kristi Britt, Renee Britt and Jeni Britt. Rick always said he was most proud of the blended family that he and Debi were able to raise together in Potlatch. Rick has 12 grandkids and four great-grandchildren. He made wooden signs of each of their names or favorite sports teams, whichever they wanted. He loved following all the sports the grandkids played in.

Recommended for you