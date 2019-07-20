Rita Ann Swindal, 90, died peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Her sons were at her side.
She was born in 1929 in Chicago, to Catherine King and Aloysius Royer. She was the third of nine children. The family later moved to the small town of Canton, Ill., where her father was a rural mail carrier. After high school, she returned to Chicago, where she worked for the Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company in the Loop. She attended night school at DePaul University’s Latin Institute to learn Spanish. It was her intention to travel to South America and explore, but fate intervened. She met her future husband, Marc Swindal, a student of optometry, at a dance. They were married in 1951.
They settled in Pullman and had five children. Throughout her marriage, Mrs. Swindal cared for her young family, helped her husband with his growing practice and volunteered at church. Over time, she found that her real passion was to help those who were older, alone and in need. As such, her innate skills as a planner, organizer and leader were revealed.
Mrs. Swindal became a key player in a growing network of health and social service agencies and dedicated volunteers who cared for older adults. They arranged meals, provided companionship and referrals to other services both big and small, whether it was a safe place to live, foot care or a ride to the doctor. She was a volunteer at the Pullman Convalescent Center for years, pulling family members and friends along to help. She championed the then-new concepts of home health care and hospice. Later she helped establish the Whitman County Council on Aging. She was instrumental in the formation of Pioneer Square, a senior housing facility in Pullman. She was a longtime board member of Catholic Charities in Spokane. She was honored for her work by the governor of Washington (twice) and many others who recognized the benefits of her work.
Mrs. Swindal rejected any notion that what she accomplished was remarkable. She allowed that she was just one of many who sought to help others. She admired and cared deeply for the people who worked alongside her.
Mrs. Swindal is preceded in death by her husband, Marc; and her daughter, Catherine Rawson. She is survived by her sons, John and Jim; and her daughters, Mary and Patricia; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash Street, in Pullman, followed by a reception. Remembrances may be made to the Whitman County Council on Aging at P.O. Box 107, Colfax, WA 98111; telephone (509) 397-4305.