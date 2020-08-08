Robert “Bob” Luhring, 77, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Robville Adult Family Home in Pullman.
Bob was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Burdette and Dorothy (Alger) Luhring. Following his early education and graduation from Monroe High School in the San Fernando Valley, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Concordia College in Seward, Neb.
During his sophomore year in college, Bob met Lucille “Lu” Jessen, and they later married July 11, 1965, in Wheatland, Wyo. Bob and Lu made their first home in Stevens Point, Wis., where they both taught at the elementary level at St. Paul Lutheran School. They also started their family while in Stevens Point, welcoming their son, Tim, in 1969 and their daughter, Sherree, in 1970.
The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1973, where Bob and Lu both worked at Hope Lutheran School. Two years later, the family moved again when Bob accepted a position in campus ministry in Pullman. They have made their home in Pullman ever since.
Bob was a lifelong learner and enjoyed taking classes whenever he could in a wide range of subjects. He eventually earned his Master of Arts in counseling psychology from Washington State University, and then spent several years as a school and career counselor at small schools in Washington and Idaho.
Bob was passionate about baseball and softball, both as a player and a coach. He spent many seasons coaching youth baseball with the Pullman Youth Baseball Association and girls’ softball at Pullman High School. He was also active with American Legion baseball. Bob also managed and played on several adult men’s and co-ed league softball teams through Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Bob was a diehard Coug. He enjoyed and supported Cougar athletics and had a special fondness for the baseball program. Bob’s interests go beyond sports. He enjoyed science, especially learning about geology and sharing that knowledge on every family road trip. Bob enjoyed his time outdoors. He liked rafting, camping, golfing and boating. Bob also enjoyed any activity that involved his children or grandchildren. He was a devoted family man and was always putting his family first.
Bob is survived by Lu, his loving wife of 55 years, at the family home in Pullman; his son, Tim (Stacey) Luhring, of Tacoma; his daughter, Sherree (Todd) Komp, of Pullman; five grandchildren, Rylie and Hayden Luhring; Paige, Dylan and Brenna Komp; his siblings, Rich (Elizabeth) Luhring, of Concord, Calif., and Marjorie Habiby, of Canby, Ore.; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to our family and friends who supported us on our journey over the past several years. Special thanks to Nancy Gregory for her medical care and the staff at Robville Adult Family Home for their care and compassion during these past 11 months. We are especially grateful to Elizabeth, who provided extra support and comfort when COVID-19 restricted our family from close contact with Bob.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Social distancing and safe practices will be observed. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time when it is safe to gather. Bob will be laid to rest at the columbarium wall at Trinity Lutheran Church in a private family ceremony. Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations are suggested to Pullman Parks and Recreation, 190 SE Crestview, Building B, Pullman, WA 99163, either online or by check; Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker, Pullman, WA 99163; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Inland NW Chapter, 1403 S. Grand Blvd., Spokane, WA 99203. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.