Robert F. Thompson, 65, of Pullman, passed away at his home in Pullman on Dec. 8, 2022.
Robert was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Quincy, Mass., to James Leroy and Emma Marion (Chaffman) Thompson. He grew up in California and following high school, Robert served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he lived in Arizona for a time and settled in Texas where he went to work in the oil fields.
Following an injury, Robert came to Pullman in 1993, where he has made his home since that time. He worked in the home construction industry and at Washington State University.
Robert enjoyed looking for rocks and crystals and spent many years as a foster parent.
He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Cyndi) Thompson, of Nyssa, Ore.; his sister Jamie Thompson; and three grandchildren, Stella, Levi and Marlie Thompson.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Louissa Thompson; his parents; and a sister, Cookie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Pullman Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard St.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.